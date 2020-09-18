The annual Whole Hog fundraiser for the Down Syndrome Coalition of El Paso is set for Oct. 10 at Keepa’s Park, 1111 Country Club, in Sunland Park, New Mexico.
The fifth-annual barbecue fest, which was originally set for spring before the coronavirus pandemic hit, will be held in a drive-through format. The event will feature barbecue to-go, live music, raffle prizes and a corn hole toss.
The corn hole toss will be a socially distanced individual throw. One throw is $25 and comes with your own bag and a raffle ticket. For $100, you get five tosses, a set of corn hole bags and five raffle tickets. Every toss in the hole wins four additional raffle tickets.
Raffle prizes include a one-week stay in Breckenridge, Colorado; a 70-inch Vizio flatscreen TV; a Gateway 55-gallon drum smoker; a Backwoods Chubby vertical charcoal smoker; a Kamado Joe Jr. ceramic grill; and a Camp Chef smoke vault propane gas smoker.
Proceeds from The Whole Hog go to Every Little Blessing, a preschool for children with Down syndrome and learning disabilities, and other programs of the Down Syndrome Coalition for El Paso.
Tickets are $100 and are now on sale at dscep.org/the-whole-hog or by calling 915-276-2587.
Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
