The El Paso Symphony Orchestra will usher in the new year with its annual collaboration with El Paso Pro-Musica at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21-22 at the PlazaTheatre.
“Double Trouble” will feature El Paso’s own Grammy award-winning cellist Zuill Bailey and violinist Helen Kim, performing Brahm’s “Double Concerto for Violin and Cello.”
Led by Maestro Bohuslav Rattay, the second half of the concert will feature the El Paso Symphony Orchestra in Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 5.”
On Feb. 18-19, the El Paso Symphony Orchestra will collaborate with the UTEP Choral Union to present Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, “Ode to Joy,” in celebration of Beethoven’s 250th birthday.
Soprano Ingela Onstad, mezzo-soprano Cherry Duke, tenor Brian Downen and baritone Phillip Hill will lend their voices to Beethoven’s masterpiece.
EPSO’s 90th anniversary season will conclude with “When in Rome” on April 22-23 with Rachmaninoff’s Concerto for Piano No. 3, performed by pianist Natasha Paremski and will culminate with Respighi’s “Pines of Rome,” highlighting the orchestra.
Tickets are $16 to $46 plus fees.
Tickets and information: 915-532-3776; epso.org; ticketmaster.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.