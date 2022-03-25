An exhibit of legendary activist and leader Dolores Huerta and the farm workers movement of the 1960s and 70s is opening at the El Paso Museum of History on Thursday, March 31.
“Dolores Huerta: Revolution in the Fields / Revolución en los Campos” shares Huerta’s compelling story of struggle and sacrifice, of courage and victory, officials said in a news release.
The exhibit, which features text in English and Spanish, explores Huerta’s public life as an activist and co-founder of the United Farm Workers and what led her to become a Latina civil rights icon.
“In her life as a communicator, organizer, lobbyist, and contract negotiator, teacher, mother, her unparalleled leadership skills helped dramatically improve the lives of farm workers,” the release states.
The exhibit will remain on display through June 6 on the first floor of the museum, 510 N. Santa Fe in Downtown.
Also on exhibit is “Neighborhoods and Shared Memories: Manhattan Heights,” which looks at the historic neighborhood in Central El Paso between Alabama Street and Memorial Park.
The installation highlights the development of the Manhattan Heights community through Crockett Elementary School, St. Albans Episcopal Church, Memorial Park and more. That exhibit is on display through March 2023.
The museum is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday.
Information: 915-212-0320; epmuseumofhistory.org
