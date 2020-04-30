Since it’s best to continue practicing social distancing and avoiding crowds during the coronavirus pandemic, consider using your time at home to train your dog.
“Spending time at home is the perfect opportunity to socialize, train and reconnect with pets,” said Eliza Celestri, a pet trainer at Good Dog Training in El Paso.
Whether you own, foster or plan to adopt, teaching basic commands can be simple to teach to dogs of all ages.
“Teaching older dogs a new behavior is possible,” said Mike Larson, owner of Canine Behavior Services in El Paso. “When training, keep sessions short to avoid the dog from losing interest. Five minutes at a time is great.”
Larson, a trainer with 19 years of experience, said his training theory consist of four tactics: giving a reward to reinforce a behavior, taking a reward away, punishment and taking a punishment away to positively reinforce.
“When we reward for a certain behavior, dogs are likely to repeat that behavior,” he said. “If they behave badly, use a kennel to take away their reward. Also, instead of saying, ‘no,’ it’s better to redirect them with another command, such as ‘sit’ or ‘leave it.’ Then, say ‘good sit!’ This promotes a positive behavior that gets them a reward.”
Rewards to praise desired behaviors include treats, food, affection, physical activity or games.
“Offering enrichments while teaching and training has a lot of benefits,” Celestri said. “It helps with cognitive skills, enhances problem-solving abilities, and prevents boredom and unwanted behaviors.”
Enrichment activities, such as scent games, can be easy to do and require little materials. These stimulate pets’ minds and promote physical activity.
“Dogs live through their nose, so scent games are a lot of fun for them,” Celestri said. “They are a spin-off of what they do in real life.”
Scent games
1. Scavenger hunt: Recycle used paper cups, empty tissue boxes or paper towel rolls and place the items around the house or in your yard. Add treats to some of the items and let the dog go through the course. Their reward is finding their treats.
2. Cupcake bin game: Place a few treats inside a cupcake bin, then place tennis balls over the cupcake cups. The objective is for the dog to sniff out the treats and try to remove the tennis ball out of the cup.
3. Snuffle mat: Hide treats in a mat with a lot of fleece. Let the dogs bury their nose in the mat to find their kibble.
Commands
• Sit: Stand in front of the dog and show them the treat or ball. Hold the reward over their nose and slowly move it back towards their ears (most dogs will back up at this point). Eventually, their natural behavior will be to sit. When they do, say “sit” one time and reward them instantly.
• Lay down: Have the dog sit. Bring the treat to their nose, and slowly bring it down towards their legs (it helps if the trainer sits on the ground with the dog). Say the command “down” and wait for their elbows to touch the ground. Offer the treat.
• Leave it: Grab a treat with one hand and show it to your dog. Place the treat on the floor and say “leave it.” Push back on their nose when they try to get near and repeat the command.
Grab a different treat with the opposite hand (preferably one of higher value). When the dog looks away/shows disinterest, offer the treat of higher value.
