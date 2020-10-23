Who’ll carve it best?
El Paso’s most prominent physicians and surgeons will carve pumpkins and auction off their one-of-a-kind creations as part of the 19th Annual Operation Pumpkin.
The event, to be held virtually on Sunday, Oct. 25, benefits the children and families served by the Lee & Beulah Moor Children’s Home.
The event, set for 5-7 p.m., will also feature games for prizes, a raffle, a silent auction and end with a live auctioning of the amazing pumpkins.
“We’re so grateful that we were able to continue this fun tradition by having Operation Pumpkin go virtual,” Renée Tanner, chief executive officer for the Lee & Beulah Moor Children’s Home, said in a statement.
“We’re always in awe with how benevolent and talented our doctors are, and this event is for such an important cause.”
The nonprofit has been serving children and families in the El Paso region since 1959, providing residential care, foster care, adoptions and group homes, among other services and programs.
Tickets are $25 and enter participants into a raffle to win several items. The silent auction, which runs Oct. 24 to 5:50 p.m. Oct. 25, is open to the public.
Tickets are available at operationpumpkin.org or by texting “ticket” to 855-546-2040. Text “auction” to the same number to receive a text notification when the silent auction goes live. Donations can be made by texting “GIVE” to 855-546-2040.
Information: 915-313-8419; vmolinar@leemoor.org.
