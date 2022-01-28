An exhibit at the El Paso Museum of Art is meant to symbolize the journey of Mexican migrants and the instinctual search for resources and better opportunities.
“Rebeca Méndez: El Norte,” an intimate four-minute digital experience, opened at the museum on Jan. 20 and runs through June 19.
The work depicts the Mexican American artist embarking on a quest to conquer a piece of the North by herself during a snowstorm.
“The space encourages a silent reflection of this digital artwork, which is part of our permanent collection. The work addresses themes of environmental justice and migration,” Cultural Affairs and Recreation Managing Director Ben Fyffe said in a statement.
Méndez was born in Mexico City and works in Los Angeles, where she serves as professor and chair of design media arts at UCLA.
The El Paso Museum of Art, 1 Arts Festival Plaza in Downtown, is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Information: 915-212-0300; epma.art
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.