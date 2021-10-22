Dia de los Muertos, the Mexican celebration of the Day of the Dead, is coming up soon in the borderland. One of the most colorful events will be held Nov. 6 at El Paso’s historic Concordia Cemetery.
On the Oct. 30 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we’ll get details of this year’s celebration, including revelers in traditional Mexican dress, altars, face painters, storytellers, live entertainment, food, music and more.
Our guests are Concordia Heritage Association members Patricia Kiddney, Collette Maes and Cris Martin.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams live at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
