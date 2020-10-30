Contrary to its name, Día de los Muertos is a celebration of life.
Celebrated on Nov. 2, All Souls Day marks the day in which the souls of the departed are remembered and honored through prayer and other sacred practices. It follows the Nov. 1 holy day of obligation, All Saints Day.
The customs surrounding the celebration of All Souls Day varies throughout cultures and regions.
Here in the El Paso area, there are different stories regarding the original customs of this holiday.
However, its roots can be traced to the Spanish and indigenous cultures in Mexico that came together to celebrate with great reverance.
Ancient Mesoamericans believed that death was part of the journey of life. Rather than death ending life, they believed that new life came from death.
In Mexico, it’s a national holiday where family members visit their loved one’s graves, offer flowers and candles, play music, and oftentimes, share a meal with others and their departed.
Día de los Muertos did not reach the popularity it enjoys today in the El Paso area until the late 1990s, said Fernando Pardo, a local educator and an expert on Day of the Dead.
A UTEP graduate, Pardo promoted Día de los Muertos activities through his involvement with the Mexican Student Association. In addition, he traveled through Mexico and Europe to compare the traditions in those countries.
He said that building altars was not part of the original celebrations in Mexico or as popular as the most iconic images associated with this holiday: the Catrina, an elegantly dressed female skeleton figure often wearing a big hat with colorful flowers.
Over time, however, building altars became part of the traditional celebration.
Here’s how to build an altar to honor your deceased loved one:
What You’ll Need
• Three boxes of various sizes to stack (a flat table will work but doesn’t provide the layered look)
• Piece of cloth, any color, large enough to cover boxes or table
• Papel picado (colorful perforated paper)
• Photo of the person being honored
• Items of special significance to deceased (favorite book, music CD, candy, trinkets, artifacts, etc.)
• Flowers (fresh or artificial), preferably marigolds
• Candles (consider using flameless/battery-operated candles)
Directions
1. Stack boxes, one on top of the other, graduating from large to small, and secure them together
2. Drape the cloth over the boxes and create flat surfaces at each level
3. Place the papel picado on or around the boxes, or string them atop the altar
4. Place the photo where it’s most visible on the table
5. Surround with candles, which symbolize a guiding light to the altar for the deceased.
6. Add flowers; marigolds are typically used because it’s believed their vibrant yellow and orange color and powerful scent helps direct the dead to the altar
7. Arrange other items of significance across the altar
Traditional items to include:
• Pan de muerto, bread which signifies an earthly gift
• Sprinkles of salt on the cloth to preserve the soul of your loved one
• Water to quench their thirst and keep them strong
• Sugar skulls represent the dead
• An ofrenda, or an offering of foods to nourish the soul of the deceased (favorite dish, fruit, candy, drink, etc.)
Remember, there is no right or wrong way to create your altar, each is unique and personal – and reminds us that although our loved ones are gone from this Earth, we will never forget them.
