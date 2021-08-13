Sun City Craft Beer Festival and Old Sheepdog Brewery are looking for a local artist to design a limited-edition beer label for the Sun City Craft Beer Fest 2021.
All submissions must be from local artists, be El Paso-themed and show creativity outside the box.
The winner will be chosen through an online poll and recognized at a special unveiling party at Old Sheepdog Brewery prior to the festival and featured on Sun City Craft Beer Festival social media channels.
The winner will also have their tag or name included on the label and receive two VIP tickets to the festival – and take home a six-pack of the limited-edition brew.
Requirements:
Must submit 5”x8” label design.
Must feature the Sun City Craft Beer Fest 2021 logo and the Old Sheepdog Brewery logo.
Must be 21+ to enter
Must fill out submission form in full and submit PDF version of their design.
Questions? Contact Amanda Fernandez at afernandez@destinationelpaso.com.
Judging will take place online Aug. 14-19.
Deadline is 5 p.m. Aug. 13.
To submit, visit suncitycaftbeerfest.com/design-contest
The popular festival returns to Downtown Sept. 18-19 with more than 170 craft beers and specialty ciders, as well as a slew of live music, local food and craft vendors, giant games such as ping pong and billiards, and more.
Information: suncitycaftbeerfest.com
