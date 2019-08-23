Jones played in six contests last season and started one, threw for 673 yards on 42-of-85 passing and led team with four touchdown passes. He threw for a season-best and team-high 340 yards on 14-of-25 passing with two touchdowns at Western Kentucky.
Brandon Jones
Senior, Quarterback
6-foot-2, 210 lbs
Jones played in six contests last season and started one, threw for 673 yards on 42-of-85 passing and led team with four touchdown passes. He threw for a season-best and team-high 340 yards on 14-of-25 passing with two touchdowns at Western Kentucky.
Sione Tupou
Sophomore, Linebacker
5-foot-11, 240 lbs
Tupou played in all 12 games and started nine as a freshman. He ranked fifth on the team with 60 tackles (20 solo) and added 3.5 tackles for loss (17 yards), one sack and a fumble recovery. He registered a career best nine tackles against LA Tech and WKU.
Keynan Foster
Sophomore, Wide Receiver
5-foot-9, 165 lbs
Foster, who played in all 12 games as a freshman last season, is the Miners’ top returning receiver with 18 receptions for 313 yards (17.4 avg.) and a pair of touchdowns. He had career highs in receptions (4) and receiving yards (84) and hauled in a 25-yard touchdown at LA Tech.
Derron Gatewood
Senior, Center
6-foot-2, 300 lbs
Gatewood, who missed all of last season due to injury, was named to the 2019 Conference USA Preseason Football All-Conference Team. As a junior, he made 10 starts, allowed zero sacks against WKU and UTSA. And as part of the offensive line, allowed only one sack at no. 7 Oklahoma.
The UTEP football Aug. 31 season opener against Houston Baptist is right around the corner – and the Miners desperately need to start the 2019 campaign on the right foot.
The Miners have won just one game over the last two seasons.
Those who follow the league closely don’t believe the trend will end anytime soon: The Conference USA media members picked UTEP to finish last in the league’s seven-team west division.
El Paso Inc. talked to UTEP head coach Dana Dimel at the Conference USA kick-off in Frisco, Texas, in July. Here’s what he had to say about the upcoming season:
Q. Your team dealt with a rash of injuries last season. How will you reduce the number of injuries this year?
We’re going to take an even different approach this year.
We touched base with the Dallas Cowboys and they did some really in-depth studies about how injuries occur really early in the camp because guys aren’t used to working their football muscles.
Q. You’ve been through rebuilding jobs before. How do you approach year two?
It’s always a very tricky year.
From year one to year two, the biggest thing you’ve got to be careful of is feeling like you’re going to be better just because you’re in year two. And I’ll keep hitting on that throughout camp with our guys.
You can’t just assume that you’re going to be better.
We’ve got to make sure that we take all the little things that we’ve been working on that are important for us to have a good unit, and put all those into play and don’t take them for granted.
Q. What are this team’s strengths this year?
I like our team speed on defense. I think our front three with Chris Richardson, Dedrick Simpson and Denzel Chukwukelu are going to be very good players.
And if our offensive line stays healthy, we have a lot of guys coming back who were hurt last year that are very good players.
Some of our young freshmen got to play last year and really developed. We feel like we can be a very physical team up front.
Q. How important to the rebuilding process is re-establishing a home field advantage in the Sun Bowl?
We need to be a good home football team this year. We have to start establishing an ability to protect our own turf.
It’s going to be important for us to play well early and play with pride in the great Sun Bowl.
