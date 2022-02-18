DeadBeach Brewery is releasing a new red ale, “Owling at the Moon,” to benefit burrowing owls and other animals in the region.
This marks the second beer in the brewery’s ConCerveza Series, whose proceeds in part help the El Paso Zoological Society’s local animal conservation efforts.
“It’s quite a hoot to be brewing beer with a purpose,” head brewer Gabriel Montoya said in a statement. “We are pleased to offer the community a way to come together over beer and help animals in need.”
The beer was made with the Burrowing Owl in mind, DeadBeach said in a news release. The owls are native to the area.
“Now more than ever wildlife needs our support and with the round two of the ConCerveza beer, locally made from DeadBeach, we are excited to have yet another opportunity to advocate for wildlife within our community,” Renee Neuert, zoological society executive director, said in a statement.
The beer will be released when doors open at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 20 at DeadBeach Brewery, 406 S. Durango. The brewery closes at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Information: 915-855-915-2337; deadbeach.com.
