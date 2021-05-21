DeadBeach Brewery defines itself by an unwavering principle: Stay unabashedly pro-El Paso.
The local brewery is now poised to dramatically expand its footprint in the community with a $6.5 million investment in its brewing and distribution operations.
“From the very get-go, it was by El Paso, for El Paso,” said Jason Hunt, managing partner for DeadBeach Brewery on May 14 as he stood on a stage at the groundbreaking of the company’s new 28,000-square-foot headquarters, brew house and canning facility
“From New Orleans to Denver to San Diego and everywhere in between, at some point any El Pasoan will be able to walk into a bar or a restaurant or a bowling alley or a movie theater or a backyard barbecue, and they will be able to order El Paso’s favorite – El Paso’s DeadBeach.”
The new facility will increase the brewery’s canning rate from 60 beers per hour to 3,000 per hour. That will help expand its distribution from the 275 spots in El Paso, Alpine and Marfa to 28 new markets across Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona, Louisiana, Nevada and California in four years.
The brewery will also add 12 employees to its staff of 18. Eventually up to 60 employees will be needed to reach the company’s five-year goals, Hunt said.
The new facility, at 3200 Durazno in South Central El Paso, should be complete by mid-December and will house the brewing and distribution complex, corporate offices and an ample-sized tasting area for visitors and tourists.
Within five years, Hunt said, he intends to expand to the property next door at 3230 Durazno where he’ll open a new DeadBeach tavern, a market, an open-display kitchen and revive the Red Mountain Bistro.
The original DeadBeach Brewery, established in 2013 at 406 S. Durango, will remain in operation, he said.
Al Loya, the facility’s architect, said he was struck by the vision that the DeadBeach team had for their headquarters, and complimented the ambitious nature of the project.
“They want to do more than just a brewery,” he said. “They want to do tasting, they want to do tours, the whole design inside has a beautiful mezzanine office area. It’s really nicely done and thought out.”
The DeadBeach team said they want to generate name recognition for their beer and for El Paso, but also said they don’t see other local breweries as their competitors.
“We are the first of the craft beer breweries to be branching out to other states,” said spokeswoman Veronica Hernandez. “But there are other craft breweries in town, and if you support them then you are supporting the craft brewery industry in general.”
Ricardo Razo, owner of Three Missions Brewery, agreed.
“It is a certain culture that is very different. The more money made by breweries, the more money we all make together,” Razo said.
A vibrant craft beer scene in El Paso is not only good for the brewery industry, but for the community overall, said Vanessa Tena, an account executive for Spectrum Reach and craft beer enthusiast alongside her husband.
“When we travel, we seek out breweries because they are great places to pass the time, to eat, to soak in the local culture,” she said. “I feel this a proud El Paso moment because we’re supporting something that usually we have to travel out to see. Now it’s something homegrown and in our neighborhood.”
Paul Foster, a partner in Jordan Foster Construction, said he was excited to have his company build the new facility and commented that the high turnout of the groundbreaking ceremony “acknowledges people’s admiration for Jason and for the Hunts.”
He also said that “the timing couldn’t be better for this project” because venues were starting to come alive again: “People are excited about getting out again, and reopening.”
Revving up the economy was on the mind of David Osborn, president of WestStar Bank, which was pivotal in securing capital for the project.
“With this new location, they will bring in new light to this area, bring a lot of jobs, a lot of tourism.”
