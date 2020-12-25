For three decades, from the late 1800s until the 1920s, El Paso was the Old West’s most dangerous town. The new book “Hell Paso” examines the true story of the desperate men and notorious women who brought El Paso that infamous distinction.
On the Jan. 2 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we speak with “Hell Paso” author Samuel Dolan. His book is based on official court documents, government records, oral histories and period newspaper accounts.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams live at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.