NEW YORK — Daddy Yankee surprised fans by announcing his imminent retirement from music with an album and a farewell tour, more than three decades into a career that put reggaeton on the world map with hits including “Gasolina,” “Somos de Calle” and “Con Calma.”
His success has made him one of the biggest idols in Latin music and a winner of six Latin Grammy Awards.
“This career, which has been a marathon, at last I see the finish line,” the 45-year-old Puerto Rican star said in Spanish in a video posted on his website on Sunday, March 20.
Yankee released his first album, “No Mercy,” in 1995 and reached international stardom a few years later with the iconic “Barrio Fino.” Yankee, whose real name is Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, released “Legendaddy” this week and this summer will launch his “La Última Vuelta” farewell tour.
