They say a girl’s father is the first man in her life, and that the imprint of a dad will forever remain on his son.
Today, we take time to celebrate all those men who have left their mark on not just their children, but on their corner of the world.
We asked you, our readers, to submit your favorite memory of your dad, grandpa, step-dad or father figure to our “Daddy & Me” photo contest – and you proudly responded!
Whether out at a ballgame, fishing, riding a bike or asleep on the couch, your photos of dad made us smile, laugh and maybe even cry a little.
Here are some of their beautiful faces. We hope they put a smile on yours.
Check out more photos online at elpasoinc.com/fathersday.
