It’s curtains up for Broadway in El Paso, with the 2021-22 season lineup bringing everything from a folk rock to the Beatles back to the Plaza Theatre stage.
The lineup, presented by El Paso Electric, includes “The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Anastasia,” with an add-on performance of “Rain: Tribute to the Beatles.” El Paso Live! recently announced the lineup during a reception for season subscribers at the Plaza Theatre.
“We are excited to bring back the beloved El Paso Electric Presents Broadway in El Paso at the Plaza Theatre,” said Bryan Crowe, general manager for Destination El Paso.
“We missed welcoming our Broadway patrons to the theatre in 2020 and couldn’t imagine a better way to welcome them back than with a season of unique and beloved shows.”
Season ticket packages are now on sale. Deadline for subscription renewal is Nov. 5. Subscribers will be called after Nov. 5 for seat placement arrangements.
Season ticket holders are guaranteed the same seats to all shows and can renew the same seats for future year productions.
They also receive discounts on additional tickets and have access to ticket sales before they become available to the general public.
Rescheduled shows from the 2019-20 season include Stomp on Dec. 11-12 and Waitress on May 24-25, 2022. Those shows are not included in the 2021-22 season tickets.
Individual show tickets will be announced at a later time, officials said.
BROADWAY IN EL PASO
Plaza Theatre - 125 Pioneer Plaza
Information: Plaza Theatre Box Office,
125 Pioneer Plaza; 915-231-1111; elpasolive.com/broadway
THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY
Act I Package:
7 p.m. Jan. 16, 2022
Act II Package:
7 p.m. Jan. 17, 2022
The concert style theatre show is about two young boys from Queens, New York, who went on to become the world’s most successful music duo of all time. The concert features hits such as ‘Mrs Robinson,’ ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water,’ ‘Homeward Bound,’ ‘The Sound of Silence’ and more.
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
Act I Package:
7:30 p.m. Feb. 1, 2022
Act II Package:
7:30 p.m. Feb. 2, 2022
This heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family features Broadway classics such as “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” and “To Life.” The original production won 10 Tony Awards.
ANASTASIA
Act I Package:
7:30 p.m. March 1, 2022
Act II Package:
7:30 p.m. March 2, 2022
The story transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a young woman sets out to discover her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. They embark on an adventure to help her find home, love and family.
RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES
7:30 p.m. April 26, 2022
(add-on show)
Go back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event featuring “The Best of Abbey Road Live” with updated sets, state-of-the-art LED, high-definition screens and multimedia content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.