The 14th Annual Plaza Classic Film Festival is returning to its rightful home at the Plaza Theatre – and some surrounding venues – from July 29 to Aug. 8.
“We’re glad that we can have movies at the Plaza again,” said festival curator and El Paso Community Foundation Program Director Doug Pullen.
Screenings at the Plaza Theatre mark a return of the historic Downtown theater after last year’s modified drive-in format during the coronavirus pandemic.
The festival’s opening day features four films filled with themes that have been heavy in our lives for the past 16 months, Pullen said.
The neo-noir Bogey/Bacall classic “The Big Sleep;” the original relive-the-same-day-over-and-over Bill Murray favorite, “Groundhog Day;” Alfred Hitchcock’s “Rear Window, a thrilling nail-biter featuring an involuntarily housebound Jimmy Stewart; and Edgar Wright’s beloved modern comedy/horror classic “Shaun of the Dead.”
A few other films tackling topical themes include “The Shining,” Stanley Kubrick’s terrifying treatise on cabin fever; “Do the Right Thing,” Spike Lee’s masterful take on race relations at a breaking point; and Steven Soderbergh’s eerily prophetic ensemble pandemic thriller “Contagion.”
Those looking for a more escapist thematic reprieve will be pleased to find screenings of “Forrest Gump,” “Urban Cowboy,” “West Side Story” and “The Sound of Music,” among others. And yes, there will be a free screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
Free outdoor film screenings will be held at the Convention Center Plaza, with performances by local bands prior to each film.
The special guest lineup this year includes Mariem Pérez Riera, director of a documentary on the life of the beloved Puerto Rican screen legend Rita Moreno. The film, “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It,” dives into the career and personal life of Moreno – the first Latina to achieve EGOT status as a winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.
Moreno played an active role in saving the Plaza Theatre from demolition with her fundraising concert here in 1986; and returned as a special guest during the 2013 festival.
Other special guests include director Spencer Peeples, who will be appearing alongside The “Marfa Tapes,” a documentary about a musical collaboration between Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.
Producer Carla Berkowitz will be appearing alongside a screening of “Critical Thinking,” the directorial debut of actor John Leguizamo.
While the festival may open with digestible takes on topical themes, the festival ends on a much more optimistic note: The last screening is the original and iconic blockbuster “Star Wars: A New Hope.”
“We wanted to end the festival with the theme of hope, because that’s the spirit that has gotten us through the past year, and we’re confident things are going to be better,” Pullen said. “They already have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.