The Ascarate Golf Course has received new golf carts for patrons.
The El Paso County Commissioners Court earlier this month approved a 60-month term lease for 90 gas golf carts to replace the current fleet.
The new carts sport an updated design, body panels and a different dashboard that will now allow riders a place for their phones.
The existing golf carts were first leased in January 2016 and had an average usage of eight hours a day. They’ll be returned to the Yamaha dealership.
“The new golf carts will give golfers better gas mileage while out enjoying their favorite pastime,” The El Paso County Parks and Recreation officials said in a news release.
“However, Ascarate Golf Course cannot guarantee that the new golf carts will improve a golfer’s game.”
The 27-hole facility at Ascarate Park features a Main 18 and a Delta 9 course, three putting greens, two chipping greens and a practice bunker.
