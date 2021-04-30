The El Paso Art Association has reopened the Crossland Gallery, which had been closed since the pandemic started in March 2020.
“We are thrilled to be able to see friends and fill the gallery with art and laughter once again,” Executive Director Karla Zanelli said in a news release.
The gallery opened with its EPAA Members Exhibit featuring artists Terrance Flores and John W. MacKenzie, as well as a small exhibit of architectural drawings by EPAA founder and architect Richard Licht.
Hours for the gallery at 500 W. Paisano in Downtown are 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
The El Paso Art Association has served as a hub for seasoned and up-and-coming artists across the borderland for 70 years, welcoming painters, photographers, jewelers, sculptors and anyone with a creative mind to the Art Junction of El Paso where the gallery is housed.
Information: 915-534-7377; elpasoartassociation.com
