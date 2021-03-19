There’s nothing like having your craving for fried chicken and waffles or mac and cheese with roasted green chiles met right near your neighborhood.
Crave Kitchen & Bar, which boasts comfort foods with a crave twist, opened its sixth location in El Paso on Monday, March 15. The 1,700-square-foot restaurant at The Substation, 145 E. Sunset in the Upper Valley, is open at 100% with capacity for 70 patrons on the patio and 40 indoors.
El Paso businessmen Octavio Gomez, Nick Salgado and Rudy Valdes opened their first Crave 13 years ago, with eateries at the Fountains at Farah, Cincinnati Avenue near UTEP and Rojas Drive on the East Side, among others.
Salgado said the latest expansion, particularly during the ongoing pandemic, is in large part due to its loyal customers who support local businesses.
“We have great support from the community,” Salgado said. “Our loyal regulars were still getting to-go orders and kept us going the past year.”
The Substation location is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Information: 915-234-2988.
