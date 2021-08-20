Minerpalooza – a University of Texas at El Paso back-to-school community rally – is set for Friday, Aug. 27 with Coolio, Petey Pablo and the Ying Yang Twins headlining the event.
The 31st annual rally will take place from 6 to 11 p.m. in the Glory Road 2 parking lot north of the Sun Bowl Stadium.
It will feature live entertainment, interactive activities, food vendors, and Pete’s Playground, a dedicated children’s play area. A beer and wine garden will also be accessible to those 21 and older.
UTEP’s athletic teams and coaches will participate to pump up the community about the return of Miner football, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 against New Mexico State University at Aggie Memorial Stadium.
The UTEP Marching Miners, Paydirt Pete and the University spirit teams will perform, and UTEP President Heather Wilson will make an appearance.
Petey Pablo is best known for his single “Raise Up,” produced by Timbaland and released in 2001. His album, “Diary of a Sinner: 1st Entry,” received a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album.
The Ying Yang Twins rose to popularity in the early 2000s, collaborating with Britney Spears and with Lil Jon, then hitting big with their party anthems “Salt Shaker,” “Wait (The Whisper Song),” “Shake” and “Badd.”
Coolio achieved mainstream success in the 1990s with his albums “It Takes a Thief,” “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “My Soul,” and his singles “Gangsta’s Paradise,” “Fantastic Voyage,” “1, 2, 3, 4, (Sumpin’ New)” and “C U When U Get There.”
“This year’s headliners represent the best of hip-hop and rap throughout decades of iconic musical hits,” said Jorge Vazquez, executive director of UTEP’s Office of Special Events.
“The Minerpalooza 2021 lineup will be a fun trip down memory lane with the music that a lot of us grew up listening to.”
Admission is free and open to the public.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase by cash or credit card.
Information: 915-747-5670; minerpalooza.com
