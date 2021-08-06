Live music is back at the McKelligon Canyon Amphitheater each Thursday through Sept. 2 during the 10th anniversary of Cool Canyon Nights.
Each week, two local bands perform on the venue’s patio and main stages.
On Aug. 5, the summer concert series features Tribes on the main stage, with Radio Altivo performing on the patio.
El Paso Inc. is helping readers get to know the artists performing on the main stage.
Tribes
Tribes is an 11-piece mariachi band that blends elements of traditional Mexican music with rock.
The band uses traditional mariachi instrumentation driven by a full drum kit to perform songs from a mix of genres to breathe new life into familiar songs.
In 2019, Tribes toured the region, honing the band’s energetic live shows, and performed at South By Southwest (SXSW).
The group has also performed on Univision’s “Despierta America.” Recently, lead singer Gisselle Lopez was a finalist on EstrellaTV’s “Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento.”
Online: tribestx.com; @Tribestx on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram; @Gissellelopezmusic on Instagram
What are you looking forward to during your performance at Cool Canyon Nights?
Lopez: We have yet to perform at Cool Canyon Nights, but we feel extremely excited to be able to perform at El Paso’s only amphitheatre, which is such a historic venue. It’s always amazing to perform in our hometown with our El Paso peeps.
What should the audience expect a Tribes performance?
Lopez: By adding electric amplification to acoustic instruments, a powerful female vocalist up front, and a drummer, Tribes became a formidable live outfit, capable of capturing audiences’ attention and interest.
How does it feel return to performing in front of live audiences again after COVID-19?
Lopez: It is like a breath of fresh air. Nothing compares to a live audience! We are thankful to God for letting us slowly get back to normal and be able to enjoy the presence of other music-loving individuals.
