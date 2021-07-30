Live music is back at the McKelligon Canyon Amphitheater each Thursday through Sept. 2 during the 10th anniversary of Cool Canyon Nights.
Each week, two local bands perform on the venue’s patio and main stages. On July 29, the summer concert series features Locomotion on the main stage, with The Retroz performing on the patio.
Every week, El Paso Inc. will help readers get to know the artists performing on the main stage.
Radio La Chusma
Radio La Chusma has been a staple of El Paso’s music scene since 2002. The band has performed regularly at local venues and events and toured throughout the Southwest with its unique blend of reggae, cumbia and rock.
The band has been a feature act at music festivals in Austin, San Antonio, El Paso, Alburquerque, Santa Fe, Taos, Denver, Durango, San Diego and Miami, and has shared the stage with Steele Pulse, Ozomatli, The Wailers, Jaguares, Slightly Stoopid, Panteon Rococo, El Gran Silencio and more. The band recently made a cameo appearance in the movie “Unlimited,” starring Fred Dalton Thompson.
Online:
www.radiolachusma.com; facebook/radiolachusma; instagram/radiolachusma, itunes/radiolachusma; spotify/radiolachusm
What should people expect from a Locomotion performance?
Radio La Chusma is one of the only bands that performs original music at Cool Canyon Nights. We’ve played every year since it started, except for one year, when we got a “time out” for inciting a dance riot the year before.
This season we will be playing songs off our new album, “Pura Razafari” and, of course, some crowd favorites from the previous releases. Every year we plan a special something for this performance and this year is no different. We are planning a pretty cool surprise for El Paso.
What are you looking forward to during your return to McKelligon Canyon?
We love playing the Canyon, it’s so beautiful to have the mountains, the sun setting with the night sky coming in and a packed house full of our gente.
How does it feel return to performing in front of live audiences again after COVID-19?
After a year of not playing or even rehearsing, we are super excited to be performing again. It was a hard year for all of us and we need music to keep us going, make us happy, inspire and heal us.
