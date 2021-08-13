Live music is back at the McKelligon Canyon Amphitheater each Thursday through Sept. 2 during the 10th anniversary of Cool Canyon Nights.
Each week, two local bands perform on the venue’s patio and main stages.
On Aug. 19, the summer concert series features Ooh La La on the main stage, with The Retroz performing on the patio.
El Paso Inc. is helping readers get to know the artists performing on the main stage as it counts down to its last few shows of the season.
Ooh La La
Ooh La La is a classic disco, soul and rock dance band that shares a passion for good-time dance music with classic disco and soul grooves. Texas venues, casinos and festival crowds have enjoyed Ooh La La’s crowded dance floor vibe since 2016.
Ooh La La’s members are music veterans who have played countless stages and recording sessions around the world throughout their long careers.
The band is made up of Nicholas Artalejo, keyboards and percussion; Martin Bencomo, bass; Marissa Castillo, vocals; Michael Castillo, drums; and Adrian Esparza, guitar and vocals.
What are you looking forward to during your performance at Cool Canyon Nights?
We have done a few Cool Canyon Nights shows and love the atmosphere.
What should the audience expect a Ooh La La performance?
It’s 100% a dance party.
How does it feel to return to performing in front of live audiences again after COVID-19?
It feels great to be performing again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.