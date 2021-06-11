Have you been craving live music as much as we have? Finally, there’s some good news. The annual Cool Canyon Nights live music series returns Thursday at the McKelligon Canyon Amphitheater.
After a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 marks the series’ 10th year.
Each week, we will get to know the artists performing on the main stage. Kicking the series off this summer is Mariachi Los Arrieros.
Mariachi Los Arrieros
Los Arrieros was established in 1996 to showcase the young local talent performing mariachi music in El Paso. It was also created to be a professional mariachi that could travel, play concerts and represent El Paso throughout the world.
“We love touching people’s lives and making unforgettable moments.”
Accolades
Archived in Smithsonian Museum in Washington, D.C.
Winners of Best Mariachi in Texas, 2000
Released five CDs with a fifth on its way
Notable performances
Mariachi Los Arrieros has shared the stage with legendary Mexican ranchera superstars Vicente Fernandez and Pepe Aguilar, as well as balladeers Marco Antonio Solis and Lucero, and many more. The group has performed on stages from Hollywood to Guadalajara, Detroit and Washington, D.C., and everywhere in between. Los Arrieros also teach mariachi workshops in El Paso and other cities. The group has appeared on shows on HBO and Showtime, as well as on Televisa network’s variety show “Siempre en Domingo,” TLC’s “A Wedding Story” and others.
Online: losarrieros.com
What makes Cool Canyon Nights a unique experience for your group?
We have performed (at Cool Canyon Nights) three times prior to COVID. The audience has been great, and we have usually performed for Mother’s Day weekend and this year will be special since we will dedicate our concert to all the fathers out there.
What should people look forward to at your performance?
We pride ourselves in having something new for our audience. We do have a treat for the audience as we are collaborating with one of the ballet studios from El Paso.
How does it feel return to performing in front of live audiences again after COVID-19?
We are really excited and will do our best to entertain the audience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.