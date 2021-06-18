Live music is back and it returns to McKelligon Canyon Amphitheater each Thursday through Sept. 2, during Cool Canyon Nights.
After a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 marks the series’ 10th year.
Each week, we will get to know the artists performing on the main stage. Performing June 24 is an El Paso band best known for its covers of popular hits of various genres: Mainstreet.
Mainstreet
Mainstreet has been a mainstay of the El Paso bar band scene since 2000. The group is known for covering all genres, including modern and classic rock and Spanish music.
“We’ve had the opportunity to share the stage with several great musicians throughout the years.”
Online: facebook.com/mainstreetrockselpaso
What makes Cool Canyon Nights a unique experience for your group?
We’ve played at Cool Canyon a few times now. We are grateful for being on this year’s lineup. We always look forward to it and are very excited for this year. It’s always a unique experience for us because people shout out what they want to hear and if we know it well play it. We try our best to play what the people want to hear or dance to.
What are you looking forward to during your return to McKelligon Canyon?
The music in a concert setting is what we are all looking forward the most. We have missed it so much during last year’s pandemic.
How does it feel return to performing in front of live audiences again after COVID-19?
It feels awesome coming back. We missed playing music together and our friends and families that always support us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.