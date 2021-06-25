Live music is back and it returns to McKelligon Canyon Amphitheater each Thursday through Sept. 2, during Cool Canyon Nights.
Each week, we will get to know the artists performing on the main stage.
On July 1, El Paso folk-rock/Americana band Dusty Low takes the main stage, with Ray Arreola performing on the patio.
Dusty Low
Dusty Low is the third collaboration between a trio of El Paso musicians and brothers, the Sullivans – Jesse, Danny and Sam – along with longtime friend Adam Tryzna. Dusty Low brings the brothers’ folk-rock/Americana roots to the forefront.
The Sullivans have been sharing their original music nationally and internationally since 2007. Jesse leads the group on vocals and guitar. Danny provides back-up vocals and holds down the beat on the drums. Sam adds trumpet and harmonica licks and also contributes on vocals, completing the Sulli Brothers’ three-part harmony.
Dusty Low is working on its fourth studio album to be released early next year.
What makes Cool Canyon Nights a unique experience for your group?
We really like the sound quality of the canyon. The crew there really know what they are doing. The open air and being surrounded by the desert really give it a cool vibe.
I think the band really plays to the space and gives a unique performance that you can’t hear anywhere else.
What are you looking forward to during your return to McKelligon Canyon?
This time we want to do something a little different, things have changed a lot in the last couple of years. We’d like to bring a warm approach with some new, as well as older, Dusty Low songs.
How does it feel to perform in front of live audiences again after COVID-19?
It’s nice to be playing again. We’ve had some shows, but this one will mark our release.
The canyon space will really symbolize a new move to something positive and fresh as our biggest show thus far in the year.
