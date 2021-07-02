Live music is back and it returns to McKelligon Canyon Amphitheater each Thursday through Sept. 2 during the 10th anniversary of Cool Canyon Nights.
Each week, local bands perform on the venue’s patio and main stages. This week, the summer concert series features Broken Dime Band on the main stage, with Radio Altivo performing on the patio.
Every week, El Paso Inc. will help readers get to know the artists performing on the main stage.
Broken Dime Band
The Broken Dime Band has made a name for itself in local bars, venues and events playing an eclectic mix of pop, country, rock, bachata, salsa, cumbia and Tejano.
“We love playing all genres and like to play to what we feel the crowd or club is feeling.”
Online: facebook.com/broken-dime-eptx; brokendime915@gmail.com
What should people expect from a Broken Dime Band performance?
Solid grooves from Matthew Gutierrez on drums and Felipe Martinez on bass. Pricilla Barnes’ unique look and voice and an abundance of shenanigans.
Luiz Enchinton completes the band on guitar. Priscilla, Luiz and Felipe have all played in various bands in El Paso we have finally found the right chemistry, adding Matthew to the mix. We have become a great group of not only musicians, but amazing friends and now family.
What are you looking forward to during your return to McKelligon Canyon?
Some of our musicians have played at Cool Canyon Nights in past bands. We are looking forward to putting on a spectacular show and performing some of Selena’s most memorable songs, as well as other regional Mexican favorites at Cool Canyon Nights.
How does it feel return to performing in front of live audiences again after COVID-19?
We feel blessed to have made it through last year’s pandemic and finally healthy enough to start helping heal all who we get to touch with our music. Live music heals all ills. We feel so fortunate to have music coursing inside us and at the ready to share with all our friends, family and fellow musicians.
