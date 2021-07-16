Live music is back at the McKelligon Canyon Amphitheater each Thursday through Sept. 2 during the 10th anniversary of Cool Canyon Nights.
Each week, two local bands perform on the venue’s patio and main stages.
On July 22, the summer concert series features Azucar on the main stage, with Tony Ramirez performing on the patio.
Every week, El Paso Inc. will help readers get to know the artists performing on the main stage.
Azucar
Azucar was founded by talented pianist Fernando Lechuga.
He is jointed on bass and vocals by his brother, Juan Lechuga; vocalist Adriana Lopez; percussionist and vocalist Roman Lechuga; percussionist Jesse Reza; drummer and vocalist Art Avila; Joe del Rio on trombone; Joe Barriga on trumpet and Hector Alvarez on sax.
The band performs a variety of Latin-infused music from salsa to cumbia, merengue and jazz, as well as pop ballads and international music.
Azucar has shared the stage with artists such as Tito Puente, Juan Gabriel and George Benson and performed in Las Vegas, San Diego, Dallas and other cities in Texas and the Southwest.
Online: facebook.com/azucar.elpaso.3
What should people expect from an Azucar performance?
We enjoy playing all styles of music, but we are better known for spicy salsa and merengue for over 40 years.
We promise a great show that will make people get up and dance.
What are you looking forward to during your return to McKelligon Canyon?
Azucar has performed at Cool Canyon Nights several times and we continue to be amazed by support by the fans in the audience.
How does it feel return to performing in front of live audiences again after COVID-19?
We are blessed to be able to continue performing but this year, after all entertainment venues came to a halt due to the tragic COVID pandemic, all musicians are anxious and thankful to again be able to connect with music lovers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.