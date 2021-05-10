Have you met El Paso Chef Chris Puga?
He’s a culinary arts teacher at Bowie High School who creates and hosts a YouTube cooking channel for kids. You can find him live at 6 p.m. Sundays on the Culinary Camp Puga channel, where you can also search past videos.
He’s become so popular that Top Chef Jr. is looking to him to recommend young chefs from the El Paso area for the show. Oh, and all the while he’s working on establishing a physical culinary school for kids.
“It’s a longer-term project, but it all stems from my love of cooking,” Puga says. “I’m motivated by kids from all over El Paso who are excited about the videos and learning how to make these meals for themselves and their families.”
Despite being busy with all his projects, Chef Puga took some time to share one of his favorite summer recipes with El Paso Kid’s Inc. – raspberry-banana breakfast tacos!
Try it at home with your parents’ permission (and help, if needed) – and save some for us!
Raspberry-Banana Breakfast Tacos
Ingredients
1 1/2 Cup All Purpose Flour
3 Tablespoons Sugar
2 Teaspoons Baking Powder
3/4 Teaspoon Ground Cinnamon
1/2 Teaspoon Salt
1 Large Egg
1 Cup Milk (Milk of Choice)
2 Tablespoons Oil (Oil of Choice)
1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract
1/3 Cup Cream Cheese, Softened
3 Tablespoon Vanilla Yogurt
1 Sliced Banana
1 Cup Fresh Raspberries
Directions
1. Whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. Combine egg, milk, oil and vanilla; stir into dry ingredients just until moistened
2. Preheat griddle over medium heat. Lightly grease griddle. Pour batter by 1/2 cupsful onto griddle; cook until bubbles on top begin to pop and bottoms are golden brown. Turn; and cook until second side is golden brown.
3. Meanwhile beat together cream cheese and yogurt. Spread over pancakes and top with bananas and raspberries. Fold up.
4. Enjoy!
