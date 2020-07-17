About 1,200 borderland elementary school students are receiving backpacks filled with school supplies thanks to El Paso Community College.
EPCC is donating the supplies through its annual Service Learning School Store in partnership with the El Paso Community Foundation.
“The purpose of the EPCC school store is to prepare students with the supplies they need and motivate children for the coming academic year,” Patricia Islas, Service Learning Program coordinator, said in a statement. “We also want to create a connection that will encourage students to go to college and that EPCC would be a great place to start in the future to further their education.”
The program began about five years and has typically included tours of EPCC. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the supplies are instead being delivered to schools.
