Area and international artists will share their creativity from their virtual balconies as part of a video series by the Stanlee and Gerald Rubin Center for the Visual Arts.
The “El Balcón” and “El Balcón Fronterizo” video exhibitions launched April 15 and will run through May 22, officials at the University of Texas at El Paso center said. Two new videos of under 30 minutes will be launched Wednesdays and Fridays on the Rubin Center’s website and several social media platforms.
The presentations will include studio visits, reflections on daily life and creative workshops where artists will share how the isolation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has influenced their work, thoughts and experiences. The public will be able to comment and ask questions.
“This will be a way that we reach out to our campus and community audiences during this uncertain time, but it also will importantly form a lasting archive that will serve as a snapshot of this moment in time,” Kerry Doyle, Rubin Center director, said in a statement.
The project is in collaboration with the international curatorial Proyecto Changarrito and local arts magazine Azul Arena.
Among the artists are Jane Terrazas of Juárez; Santi Delgado of Georgia; Italian Matteo Rubi and American Zeyn Joukhadar who live in France; Mexican Geraldine Juarez who lives in Germany; Americans David Gremard and Felix D’Eon, who live in Mexico City; and Tereso Contreras, Laura Turon, David Delgado and Jim Magee of El Paso.
The concept arose from the balcony performances in Italy that went viral during the pandemic.
(0) comments
