Students at the Foster School of Medicine aren’t waiting until they become doctors to put caring into motion.
The student body of the medical school at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso donated more than $1,200 to the University Medical Center Foundation of El Paso COVID-19 Compassionate Care Fund.
The fund was created in partnership with the El Paso Children’s Foundation to help University Medical Center of El Paso and El Paso Children’s Hospital patients and their families, as well as health care workers, with basic and urgent needs during the pandemic.
To donate, visit the foundation at umcfoundationelpaso.org or call 915-521-7229.
