Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is going big.
The popular comedian is bringing his “Beyond The Fluffy World Tour: Go Big or Go Home” show to the UTEP Don Haskins Center Nov. 12.
“There is still no greater thrill for me than to perform standup live, I’m so excited for this tour and to reconnect with all my fans, it’s going to be Fluffy-licious,” Iglesias said in a statement.
Tickets were to go on sale Friday, June 18 at Fluffyguy.com.
Iglesias was last in El Paso twice in 2019 – including an October show dubbed “El Paso Strong: Comedy with a Cause” that raised funds for the victims and families of the Central El Paso Walmart mass shooting.
Iglesias is the star and executive producer of the Netflix comedy series “Mr. Iglesias,” in which he plays a good-natured public high school teacher who works at his alma mater. The show is currently streaming.
Getting ready for Texas 😁 #gabrieliglesias https://t.co/Anmui7TJv3 pic.twitter.com/rZRimRQH25— G a b r i e l - I g l e s i a s (@fluffyguy) June 15, 2021
His most recent comedy special, “One Show Fits All,” is also streaming on Netflix. His third special for the network will tape sometime this year. Both are follow-ups to his highly successful 2017 Netflix special, “I’m Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry.”
Iglesias’ “I’m Not Fat, I’m Fluffy Tour” comedy special was filmed in the Plaza Theatre in Downtown El Paso in 2009 and released on Comedy Central and DVD.
He will voice the character Speedy Gonzales in the upcoming movie, “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” due out in theaters and HBO Max on July 16.
