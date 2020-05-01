Coloring corner.contest drawing.tif

Email a scan of your finished coloring page with your name, grade, school and phone number to secret@elpasoinc.com. Deadline for entries is May 31, 2020.

SPRING 2020 COLORING WINNERS

Editor’s note: The drawing for the spring 2020 coloring corner contest was published in the spring issue of El Paso Kids Inc. The summer issue of El Paso Kids Inc. did not publish due to current school closures.

Instead, we’re publishing the spring coloring contest winners here, alongside a new contest drawing.

Coloring winner.jpg

Allison Sophia Barrera, 1st grade

Alicia R. Chacón International School
ColoringWinner2. Hadleigh Heckel.jpeg

Hadleigh Heckel, Kindergarten

Lujan Chavez Elementary School
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.