Colorado artist Carissa Samaniego has been selected as the Border Art Residency’s next resident artist.
Samaniego works in various media and with unconventional materials to create pieces that “represent the place I’m working in/with to find distinct ways of knowing that are emblematic of their site of origin.”
The sculptor was chosen by the Border Art Residency’s selection committee from among more than 20 applicants. Her residency begins in February at the new studio and living space at 801 N. Piedras in the Five Points neighborhood. It was previously located in La Union, N.M.
“During my time in El Paso, I would research for and produce artwork for an exhibition that recombines ephemera, objects, images, and stories to create a non-linear narrative of the neighborhood and/or broader region,” she wrote in her residency application.
Samaniego said that the work she creates during her residency will reflect both her attempts to adjust to the “new normal” of life in and after the coronavirus pandemic, as well as a view of the region from this side of the Texas-New Mexico state line.
Samaniego, who grew up in Minnesota and New Mexico, has a bachelor’s in studio art from Saint Catherine University in St. Paul, Minnesota, and a master’s in sculpture and post-studio practice from the University of Colorado. Her work has been exhibited in the United States and Europe.
“(Samaniego) considers herself a ‘storyteller of sorts.’ I think it is so important to record and reflect on our experiences as we move through this pandemic and beyond,” program Board Chair Kate Feuille said in a statement. “I am looking forward to seeing how this landscape is portrayed from the point of view of an artist.”
Established in 1997, the Border Arts Residency provides artists a work environment free from their usual distractions and pressures and is an affiliate of the El Paso Community Foundation.
Visit carissasamaniego.com to see more of her work.
