If you’re looking to movies to get you in the holiday spirit, the El Paso County Coliseum invites you to drive on up.
The El Paso Sports Commission, which runs the coliseum for the county, is hosting Christmas Cheer Drive-In Mistletoe Movies through Dec. 19.
The movies were to kick off with “Polar Express” on Dec. 4, with others scheduled most every night at the coliseum.
The movies will be shown on a giant screen, which you can watch from your car.
Families are welcome to take lawn chairs and sit outside of their cars in their designated parking space, but must wear a facemask at all times when not inside their cars.
Tickets are $25 per car, and cannot be exchanged or refunded, according to the ticket website at universe.com.
The drive-in movies have specific starting time and capacity is on a first-come, first-serve basis, officials said.
Restrooms will be available inside the coliseum, but there will be no concessions.
The holiday movies are the latest drive-in event at the coliseum, which has hosted concerts and a giant dinosaur show that drew hundreds who waited for up to four hours to get inside.
