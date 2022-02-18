As Javier Bardem’s villainous Anton Chigurh once said in “No Country for Old Men”: “What’s the most you’ve ever lost on a coin toss?”
The El Paso Coin Show is coming back after a hiatus in 2021, returning to the El Maida Shrine Feb. 25-27 to showcase 2,000-year-old coins and antique paper money and provide expert advice on coin collecting.
Every year, the El Paso International Coin Club mints a special coin commemorating an event in El Paso history. This year, the coin will feature an image of the German airship LZ 127 Graf Zeppelin, which flew over El Paso in 1929 during its circumnavigational flight, along with stops in Tokyo, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and others major metropolitan areas.
“It put El Paso in the same limelight as bigger cities at the time,” club president Jason Elwell said. “They say at the time, Scenic Drive was packed to the brim with people awaiting the sight of the Zeppelin. It’s amazing to think that ancient man, conquistadors, all the way to futuristic forms of travel like the Zeppelin have traveled through the ‘Pass to the North.’”
The Graf Zeppelin was used for intercontinental travel until 1937, when it was decommissioned in the wake of the Hindenburg disaster.
The show’s commemorative coin is minted by the Highland Mint, which is responsible for the coin used in the Super Bowl and other NFL games.
That means whether you’re a character in “No Country for Old Men” or a Buffalo Bills fan, a coin toss may have lost you quite a bit.
