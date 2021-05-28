After a year of online learning, thousands of borderland seniors will get to walk the stage, turn their tassels and earn their diplomas.
The Class of 2021 held fast through an unprecedented school year. The journey required structure, self-motivation, patience, and accountability. But mostly it was taking it day-by-day.
“I wasn’t sure how I would navigate online school at first,” said Loretto Academy senior Orlyana Tantchou. “I didn’t feel as motivated as I would in a school setting but learned to work from home and adapt to the current situation.
Tantchou didn’t agonize over traditional high school moments she would miss.
Instead, she maximized her time at home, and with her sisters, launched No Limit International, a nonprofit organization aimed at addressing gender inequality, youth development, hunger and poverty.
“I switched my mindset. I focused on what we could do, not on what we couldn’t,” Tantchou said.
“My family comes from Cameroon, Africa, so I’ve had the opportunity to visit several times before,” she said.
“In the African culture, girls don’t go to school and often marry young. We hope to emphasize young girl’s uniqueness and empower them to do great things in the world through gender equality workshops.”
Good time management and discipline were critical for Tantchou, who in addition to running the nonprofit, prioritized schoolwork.
The young activist would complete homework during her free period and devote evenings to complete post-secondary admission essays and applications. She finished the year strong, was accepted to 48 colleges and universities and earned more than $3.3 million in scholarships. She’ll attend the University of California Berkley and plans to double major in economics and computer science.
“Economics will give me a sense of how the world works, and computer science will help me develop apps to assist poor countries,” she said.
Perseverance also got Bowie High School’s Juan Camacho Jr. through the year.
The 6-foot-6 athlete trained rigorously during what would have been his senior football season. He excelled on and off the field and was recruited to play Division 1 football at the University of Texas at El Paso.
“I’m really excited to play Division 1 here at home,” said Camacho, a tight end. “I was so nervous when the season canceled since I didn’t have any offers at the time. I was persistent though.”
Camacho said the biggest lesson this year was persevering.
“In life, there will be obstacles, but if you want something you have to work for it,” he said.
The Bowie High School 2021 Athlete of the Year, Camacho plans to pursue a degree in education and one day coach a new generation of athletes. His parents, both former college athletes, are delighted to celebrate their son’s achievements and eager to see what he will accomplish.
“We encouraged him to try his best in class every single day,” mom Helena Camacho said. “He adjusted well despite missing out on face-to-face learning. To see him graduate with honors is a wonderful feeling.”
In-person commencement ceremonies will look similar to those of 2020, with social distancing, masks and capacity limits. Despite the restrictions, young graduates are happy to receive a proper send-off and eager to begin a new chapter.
“Senior year was a bittersweet experience,” said Haley Clary, a senior at Burges High School. “It reminds me of a good movie that leaves you unsatisfied with the ending. Overall, I’m still really excited about graduation.”
Clary was heavily involved in school activities and looked forward to all she would experience senior year. She was in the early college program, served on the National Honor Society mentors’ program, dance team and student council.
“I wanted to do so much, go to prom, and create lifelong memories with friends,” Clary said. “Unfortunately, COVID ended things early.”
She ended the year on a high note, however, and will graduate Top 10% of her class.
“I do believe staying home was safer for everyone and also had its benefits,” said Clary, an honor student who plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin and major in psychology and minor in criminal justice.
“We learned to push ourselves, be responsible, and that will help our transition to college.”
