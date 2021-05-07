Aptly named, the Beast Urban Park in Far East El Paso opened to the public last week.
On May 1, city leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the first phase of the project, which sits on nearly 11 acres at 13501 Jason Crandall near Montana Avenue and Hueco Club Road.
It features a 50-meter competition pool with a diving well and spectator seating, a community center with a gymnasium, multipurpose classrooms, a computer center, an indoor walking/running track, a fitness area, a basketball court and other ameni- ties.
The $48 million park is funded by the 2012 quality of life bond.
Opening at the park over Memorial Day weekend is the Oasis Water Park, which will feature a surfing machine, lazy river, water slides, climbing wall, kiddie pool and other amenities. The water park is funded by the 2012 bonds and capital improve- ment funds approved in 2017.
The regional park – baptized “the Beast” through a public naming contest last year – will be developed in three phases over 92 acres. When complete, it will be the city’s largest developed park, officials said.
Under the park’s master plan, the second phase will include sports fields and associated infrastructure. The third phase, which could include an amphitheater and a BMX and skate park, is not yet funded.
