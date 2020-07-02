The El Paso Zoo, recreation centers, spray parks, museums and libraries will remain closed following a surge of COVID-19 infections.
The quality of life services were set to reopen July 1, but city leaders postponed that as a precaution for the “health and safety of our community and the city’s workforce,” officials said in a news release.
Several daily triple-digit spikes in the coronavirus hit the borderland over the past week, with a total of nearly 6,000 cases and 130 deaths reported by June 30.
City officials said they will continue to work with the Department of Public Health to determine when those services can safely reopen.
Earlier in the pandemic, city leaders had said they planned to keep parks, pools, recreation centers and other city services closed throughout the summer due to health and budgetary concerns.
On June 5, the city said it planned to cautiously begin to reopen services, including setting limited hours of operation, requiring face coverings and implementing social distancing rules.
Pools and senior centers were not scheduled to reopen.
In response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s most recent executive orders, city officials on June 29 also amended the local emergency directive to prohibit the public from vising nursing homes, state supported living centers, assisted living facilities or long-term care facilities.
It also limits parades to 100 participants or less; prohibits outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people; and requires markets, parades or gatherings of under 100 people to follow health authority orders that require the use of face masks and social distancing.
The governor’s orders also scaled back dine-in services at restaurants from 75% to 50% occupancy and shut down bars with the exception of drive-thru, pickup or delivery services.
For more information and COVID-19 updates, including the latest data and testing sites, visit epstrong.org.
