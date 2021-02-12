The city was to resume outdoor youth sports at parks starting Friday, Feb. 12, but will hold off on resuming youth tournaments and all adult sports.
“Sports promote physical fitness and mental wellness, both of which are necessary in a time of uncertainty for our youth athletes. Because of these and other recognized benefits, the city recommends resuming youth sports,” Cultural Affairs and Recreation Director Ben Fyffe said in a statement.
The Parks and Recreation Department will follow all current COVID-19 guidelines as well as health and safety protocols, officials said.
“Participants, parents and coaches are reminded to follow health and safety recommendations to keep our athletes and community safe and, most importantly, reduce the spread of COVID-19 that is still very active in our community,” Fyffe said.
While youth sports will resume, there will be no tournaments allowed to reduce the number of people at any one gathering. Spectators also will not be allowed except for one parent or guarding per player. Face coverings must be worn when not actively participating in physical activity and temperature checks will be conducted at all facilities and complexes.
The return of adult sports activities and tournaments will remain on hold and will be considered based on data suggesting a downward trend and improvement of COVID-19 pandemic, officials said in a news release.
Information:
elpasotexas.gov/parks-and-recreation.
