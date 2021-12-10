The International Youth Fellowship and the award-winning Gracias Choir will present the Christmas Cantata at the El Paso County Coliseum on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
The choral composition based on Scripture readings Choir “has the special power to comfort the hearts of the listeners and to change their sadness to joy,” organizers said in a news release.
Founded in 2000, the Gracias Choir seeks excellence in artistry of classical music and international fellowship. The Gracias Choir has performed around the world more than 200 times in the last 20 years.
“The Gracias Christmas Cantata will infuse your heart with the true meaning of Christmas: The birth of hope, love, and God’s forgiveness,” the press release states.
The show is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21 at the coliseum, 4100 E Paisano. No children younger than 5 are allowed.
Admission is free on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Vouchers to the show can be requested at ChristmasCantata.us; 915-279-4890; or via email at elpaso@iyfusa.org.
