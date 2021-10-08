They came to El Paso to help build the railroads, and along the way, they built a vibrant community that celebrated their language, food and traditions.
They were the Chinese immigrants who worked on the Southern Pacific Railroad and then stayed in El Paso, creating the largest Chinatown in Texas by the 1920s.
On the Oct. 16 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we’ll explore the history of the Chinese community in El Paso with historian Anna Fahy.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams live at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow.
For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
