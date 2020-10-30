The El Paso Children’s Museum is looking to commission regional artists to create four installations to display at the museum, which is scheduled to open in 2022.
The pieces will complement four distinct zones in the 70,000-square foot museum, which will be built at 201 W. Main.
The budget for each installation ranges from $5,000 to $15,000, and artists with large art installation experience are preferred, officials said in a news release.
Proposals must include: a concept design; project description; fabrication and installation needs; illustrations; an itemized budget outline, including material and insurance costs; maintenance guidelines; and samples of past projects.
Finalists will be asked to develop a proposal that realistically can be fabricated as the proposed artwork.
Selected artists will work with El Paso Children’s Museum staff and Gyroscope Inc., the museum’s exhibit designer, to develop the installations.
Interested artists should email info@epcmuseum.org for more details. The deadline to request details is Friday, Nov. 13.
Completed proposals must be submitted by 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30 to Stephanie Otero, sotero@epcf.org. Artists must cc Karla Salazar at ksalazar@epchildren.org.
In-person presentations will be made in December. Installation will be in the summer of 2022.
Part of the voter-approved 2012 quality of life bond, the El Paso Children’s Museum is being developed by the city of El Paso in partnership with the El Paso Community Foundation.
The city allocated about $40 million for the four-story museum, with another $25 million in private grants and donations collected so far.
The museum is still actively looking for donors.
