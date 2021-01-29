The El Paso children’s museum and science center now under construction is looking for an official name – and you can help baptize it.
The $70 million museum – a partnership between the city and the El Paso Community Foundation – is holding a Name the Museum Challenge through May 1.
The community is invited to submit suggestions for the name of the four-story, state-of-the-art interactive education and science center slated to open in fall 2022.
“We want to see what creativity comes out of the community to name this museum,” said Interim Director Stephanie Otero, vice president of operations for the El Paso Community Foundation. “We also want them to be creative in how they submit their ideas, using song, dance, a piece of art, whatever they feel will get their ideas across the best.”
The 70,000-square-foot museum will feature a cloud-like design and will have 10 exhibits, including a 50-foot interactive climber that will stretch from the second to the fourth floor.
Other spaces will help kids learn about weather, meteorology and renewable energy; another where they can build paper airplanes and analyze flight and path data; and another where they can learn about sound waves, music and instruments. Spaces for young visitors to play and learn will also be part of the design.
Otero said she’d like the community to consider the museum’s mission, design, and exhibits in thinking of a name – which will be designed and etched into the museum’s concrete walls.
The selected name could be announced by summer, and will be revealed complete with a logo, colors and other branding materials, Otero said.
Other popular children’s museums in the region include the Thinkery in Austin, Explora in Albuquerque and the DoSeum in San Antonio; as well as La Rodadora (tumbleweed) in Juárez, with which the El Paso museum will collaborate.
While naming the museum will mark a big step in building excitement for it in the community, Otero said she’s most looking forward to the public seeing prototypes of the exhibits as its opening draws closer.
“My biggest wish is that we come out of COVID in time to do live prototyping,” she said. “We hope to build components to bring to the community and have kids of all ages play with it.”
That, in turn, will help fine-tune the exhibits with any changes or improvements derived from public input and experiences, she said.
The museum recently held a call for artists to submit to create four installations to display at the museum.
The city allocated $39.2 million for the museum from the 2012 quality of life bond; with $26 million raised privately through the foundation so far.
Otero said fundraising has been put on hold during the pandemic, but hopes to continue its efforts once the city and the country begin to recover from it. The foundation aims to raise at least another $4 million to $5 million in private funds.
The pandemic also put on hold the search for a permanent director to replace founding director Paul Kortenaar, who took a job as CEO of the Ontario Science Centre in his native Toronto, Canada, prior to the pandemic started in March.
