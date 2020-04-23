The shutdowns over the coronavirus pandemic have created a number of challenges when it comes to childcare.
Under the state’s emergency declaration, childcare centers can only care for children of essential workers, which meant many didn’t have enough children enrolled and shut down. Those that remained open are operating at smaller capacities because of new ratios imposed by the state to help curb the spread of the virus.
Under previous guidelines, childcare centers were not allowed to have more than 18 children per one adult caregiver, with the ratio lower for babies. That limit was decreased to nine children per adult caregiver under pandemic guidelines.
About half of the city’s 400 childcare centers have closed, and those that remain open are operating at about 50% capacity, said Sylvia Acosta, CEO of YWCA El Paso del Norte Region.
“We knew there was going to be a need to provide childcare so we worked to prepare for it,” Acosta said.
The YWCA offers childcare services through its early larning academies and also manages Child Care Services, the program that subsidizes childcare for low-income families.
To help, the Texas Workforce Commission allotted an additional $40 million to provide more subsidies to essential personnel working during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funds can be used at any CCS-approved childcare provider, including the YWCA, for children up to age 12.
“Finding and affording child care is a challenge many families face but now with schools and some childcare providers closed, it is even more difficult,” said Leila Melendez, CEO of Workforce Solutions Borderplex.
The YWCA shut down three of its centers, but four remain open and enroll about 200 children. That’s less than half the enrollment prior to the pandemic.
After the stay at home orders, the YWCA laid off about 240 people, many of whom have been rehired under the Payroll Protection Program.
El Paso’s YWCA was granted $1.4 million under the program, which provides forgivable loans to small businesses and nonprofits to pay their employees during the pandemic.
The pandemic also closed the Y’s afterschool program, from which the nonprofit derives the majority of revenue to operate numerous programs for women and children.
“We lost about 92% of revenue,” Acosta said, noting ßthat the afterschool program typically served 1,800 children.
Because of that, the YWCA is especially in need of donations to continue providing services to the community, including childcare, early childhood education, affordable housing and a transitional living center for families.
“We have been 110 years, through wars, social upheavals and more, and we intend to be here another 110 years,” Acosta said.
“But now more than ever we need the public’s help to continue providing a lifeline to those who most need it in our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.