The El Paso Chihuahuas will host a virtual race – the 9-1-5K presented by Texas Gas Service – to benefit the area’s coronavirus relief efforts.
Participants will have one week to complete the 5K starting on Thursday, Oct. 1, and ending on Thursday, Oct. 8. You can walk, jog or run outdoors, indoors or on a treadmill, and must log your distance using any step app on any device.
Once complete, participants must submit a photo of the distance to info@epchihuahuas.com with the subject line “9-1-5K Completed.”
Participants are also encouraged to take photos and tag @epchihuahuas on social media with the hashtag “#EP915K.”
Registration is $30 per person with proceeds benefiting the El Paso Chihuahuas Foundation, established in 2014 to help families and children in the community through creative programs and events, officials said in a news release.
Registration includes a T-shirt and one $9 voucher for a future Monday-Wednesday 2021 Chihuahuas game.
For each entry sold, one voucher will be also donated to a frontline worker who has been helping those affected by COVID-19.
Information: 915-533-BASE; online at epchihuahuas.com; or via email at info@epchihuahuas.com.
