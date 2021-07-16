The El Paso Chihuahuas’ season will be extended into October with the addition of 10 games as part of the Triple-A Final Stretch schedule.
The Chihuahuas’ final homestand will run Sept. 23-27 versus the Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston Astros). They will close the season with five games at Oklahoma City (Los Angeles Dodgers) Sept. 29-Oct. 3.
“From where we started in April to now, it’s nice to get these extra games and get to 65 home games for the El Paso community,” Brad Taylor, MountainStar Sports Group senior vice president and Chihuahuas general manager, said in a statement.
A 2021 Regular Season Champion will be named based on winning percentage at the end of the season and a 2021 Triple-A Final Stretch Winner will also be named based on overall winning percentage during the 10-game stretch.
Individual ticket on-sale for the Triple-A Final Stretch will be announced on a later date.
Five more homestands are on schedule at Southwest University Park in Downtown prior to the final stretch series.
