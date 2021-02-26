Tickets for the El Paso Chihuahuas are not yet on sale, but the excitement of the team’s return this spring is palpable.
The Triple A baseball team, which began play in El Paso in 2014, last week announced its return to the ballpark for the 2021 season after the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered last year’s games.
Opening Day at Southwest University Park is scheduled for April 22 versus the Oklahoma City Dodgers, with the season opener set for April 8 at Salt Lake City, Utah, versus the Bees. The 2021 season includes 72 road and 70 home games.
The team recently signed a 10-year player development license with Major League Baseball, extending its affiliation with the San Diego Padres. The team will now compete in the Triple A West league’s East Division against teams like the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies), Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers), Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers) and Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston Astros).
Chihuahuas officials said they are currently taking deposits for Season Seat Memberships, Groups and Premium areas at 915-533-2273 or via email at tickets@epchihuahuas.com.
Fans can also join the Chihuahuas Insider for exclusive priority presale access. You can sign up at milb.com/el-paso/fans/insider.
The dates for individual tickets to go on sale have yet to be announced.
